Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir
Henry Winkler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 14:14
Associated Press Reporter

Henry Winkler is as busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.

Celadon Books announced it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story.

The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024.

Winkler, 76, became famous in the 1970s as The Fonz on the sitcom Happy Days and has worked steadily ever since.

I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday

His hundreds of TV and film credits include Arrested Development, Parks And Recreation and, in an Emmy-winning role as the title character, the HBO series Barry.

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement.

Winkler has worked on several previous books, including I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections On Family, Photography, And Fly-Fishing and the children’s series Here’s Hank and Alien Superstar, for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.

