German town grounds cats to save rare birds

The decree has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners (Michael Probst/AP)
Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 10:34
Associated Press Reporter

Some cat owners in a German town have been ordered to keep their pets indoors until the end of August in a bid to protect a rare bird during its breeding season.

The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters.

The bird’s population in western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades.

Authorities in the town of Walldorf said that “among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick”.

The decree, which applies to all cats in the southern part of the town and will be repeated for the coming three years, has reportedly prompted anguish among pet owners.

Regional daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported that the head of the local animal protection association plans to take legal steps to challenge the decree.

“Please remain calm,” it quoted him as saying. “I can assure you we’ll do our best to stop this disproportionate measure.”

