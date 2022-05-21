German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home
German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service
Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)
Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 09:20
Associated Press Reporter

A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country’s weather service has said.

More than 40 people were injured in one western city.

Damage at a chemical plant in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home.

Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled on to rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia – in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.

A loaf of bread lies among the debris on the edge of a street in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Police in Paderborn said that 43 people were injured there, 30 of whom were taken to hospital.

The storm loosened roof tiles, brought down scaffolding, overturned cars and sent tree branches crashing into windows.

Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured on Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Read More

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

More in this section

Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Myanmar Suu Kyi Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial
China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
WeatherPlace: International
A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices