Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses

Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses
Rescue workers search for survivors (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 13:48
Associated Press Reporter

A three-storey residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, killing at least five people with many feared trapped, emergency response services said on Monday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, of Nigeria’s national emergency management agency, said: “Twenty-three people have been rescued alive, including seven children and 16 adults.

“Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged.”

Among the dead are a mother and her son, said Mr Farinloye.

A three-storey residential building collapsed (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The residential building collapsed late Sunday in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre and most populated city with more than 14 million people.

Residents and passersby gathered before dawn as they joined a team of emergency and aid workers who searched through the rubble in search of survivors.

It is not clear how many people were in the building, in a densely populated area of the city.

Building collapses in Nigeria are frequent, including in Lagos, which recorded five such incidents last year, including in November when more than 40 people died when a high-rise block still being constructed crumbled on top of workers.

Authorities face accusations that they have failed to enforce building regulations to make sure that structures are safe.

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
buildingPlace: International
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices