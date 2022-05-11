EU lifts mask requirement for air travel from next week

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel from next week
A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)
Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 11:16
Associated Press Reporter

The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel” for passengers and crews.

The new guideline “takes account of the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries”, the two agencies said in a joint statement.

A passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby

“Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky said.

“And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby.”

While the new recommendations take effect on May 16, rules for masks may still vary by airline beyond that date if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director Andrea Ammon said washing hands and social distancing should still be practised, but airport operators are advised not to impose distancing requirements if these are likely to lead to a bottleneck.

The agencies also recommended that airlines keep systems for collecting passenger locator information on standby in case they are needed in future, for example if a new dangerous variant emerges.

More in this section

Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Israel Journalist Killed Reconstruction Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter
Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
CoronavirusEU#COVID-19Place: International
<p>The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)</p>

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices