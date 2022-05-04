Elon Musk says governments and business could face ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter

Elon Musk says governments and business could face ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is expected to be completed later this year (PA)
Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 08:34
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Government and business accounts on Twitter could face “a slight cost” to stay on the social media platform, Elon Musk has said.

The prospective Twitter owner and Tesla boss said the site would “always” be free to “casual users”.

Mr Musk agreed a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board last month, and said at the time that as well as improving the free speech principles of the site, he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.

His takeover is expected to be completed later this year.

Twitter has already launched a premium, subscription-based version of the service in some countries, where users can pay a monthly fee to access additional features to “customise their Twitter experience”, including an Undo Tweet tool to recall recently sent posts.

The billionaire has said he also wants to eradicate spam bots from the site and “authenticate all humans”, and has expressed support for a tool to edit already posted tweets – something Twitter had previously confirmed was already in development.

On Tuesday, the social media site announced a trial of another new feature – Twitter Circle – which will enable users to share tweets with a smaller crowd of up to 150 selected users.

The tool is now being rolled out to some users for testing, with Twitter saying it builds on the idea that “some tweets are for everyone and others are just for people you’ve picked”.

It has been compared to the Close Friends feature on Instagram, which also allows users to share content with a select group of people rather than be posted publicly.

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
TwitterPlace: UK
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices