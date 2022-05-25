Boris Johnson denies he asked Sue Gray not to publish report into Downing Street lockdown parties

According to a British newspaper, Mr Johnson made the suggestion at a “secret meeting” with Ms Gray earlier this month.
Boris Johnson denies he asked Sue Gray not to publish report into Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson delivers a Commons statement on Sue Gray’s final report. Picture: House of Commons/PA

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 15:12
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Boris Johnson has denied claims he asked Sue Gray not to publish her report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The British Prime Minister was twice challenged in the Commons about a report in The Times that he had suggested to the senior civil servant she should drop plans to make her findings public.

Initially he sidestepped a question by the Tory MP Aaron Bell, who said he was “very surprised” to read the paper’s report, adding: “Is there any truth to that suggestion, Prime Minister?”

This is a wholly independent report and the judgments contained in it are a matter for Sue Gray

Mr Johnson simply responded: “What Sue Gray has published is entirely for Sue Gray. It is a wholly independent report.”

Pressed again however by Labour MP Karin Smyth as to whether he asked Ms Gray not to publish her report, he replied “No”.

He added: “What I can tell the honourable lady is that this is a wholly independent report and the judgments contained in it are a matter for Sue Gray.”

According to the paper, Mr Johnson made the suggestion at a “secret meeting” with Ms Gray earlier this month.

It quoted a Whitehall source as saying: “He asked her is there much point in doing it now that it’s all out there.”

In response, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters on Tuesday: “The Prime Minister did not ask her to drop the report or not proceed with the report.

“It was the Prime Minister who commissioned the report. He wants the report to be published.”

Read More

More than 14,000 words but only nine photos: How Sue Gray’s report breaks down

More in this section

Koreas Tensions North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
Downing Street partygate More than 14,000 words but only nine photos: How Sue Gray’s report breaks down
America mourns as victims of Uvalde school massacre named America mourns as victims of Uvalde school massacre named
JohnsonreportPlace: UK
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad (KM Chaudary/AP)

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s banned rally

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices