Boris Johnson defies calls to quit despite ‘bitter and painful’ Gray report

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: 'I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street (Leon Neal/PA)

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 16:36
Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the inquiry into raucous parties in No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown

The British Prime Minister recognised that people are “indignant” over the damning findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry into law breaking at the heart of government but defied fresh calls to resign.

He said he takes “full responsibility” for the scandal but sought to play down his personal involvement in the gatherings detailed in the report by the senior official.

The Gray report gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place.”

But pressed whether he ever considered resigning, he responded: “I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.

“No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be – and they are – and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep moving forward and the Government has got to keep moving. And we are.”

Boris Johnson denies he asked Sue Gray not to publish report into Downing Street lockdown parties

Family Notices