Biden signs $40bn Ukraine assistance Bill during Asia trip

The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided $13.6bn dollars.
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 11:58
Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian, Associated Press

President Joe Biden has signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40bn dollars in US assistance as the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its fourth month.

The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war’s future.

Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country’s east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.

The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided $13.6bn dollars.

The new legislation will provide $20bn dollars in military assistance, ensuring a steady stream of advanced weapons that have been used to blunt Russia’s advances.

There is also eight billion dollars in general economic support, $5bn dollars to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than one billion dollars to help refugees.

Mr Biden signed the measure under unusual circumstances.

Because he is in the middle of a trip to Asia, a US official brought a copy of the Bill on a commercial flight so the president could sign it, according to a White House official.

The logistics reflect a sense of urgency around continuing US support for Ukraine, but also the overlapping international challenges facing Mr Biden.

Even as he tries to reorient American foreign policy to confront China, he is continuing to direct resources to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

In biggest victory yet in war with Ukraine, Russia claims to capture Mariupol 

A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

READ NOW

