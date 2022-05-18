Baron Cohen drops legal action over cannabis dispensary advert

Baron Cohen drops legal action over cannabis dispensary advert
Sacha Baron Cohen brought the case last year (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 15:54
Associated Press Reporter

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a US cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides had agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the Borat star.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent on Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and the dispensary, Massachusetts-based Solar Therapeutics.

The billboard showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” – one of Borat’s catchphrases.

The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down three days after Baron Cohen’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

His lawyers said in the complaint that the actor “never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis” and that the use of his image falsely conveyed to the public that he endorsed the company’s products.

Baron Cohen and his California-based company Please You Can Touch LLC were seeking nine million US dollars (£7 million) in damages.

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
BaronCohenDigitalPlace: International
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices