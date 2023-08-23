Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free concerts marking 50 years of hip-hop

Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free concerts marking 50 years of hip-hop
Flavor Flav and Chuck D of Public Enemy (Malcolm Clarke/AP)
Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 15:50
Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Hip-hop, the most popular music genre in the United States, turned 50 this August.

Born in the Bronx in New York City and spread to every corner of the world, it is hard to find the words to express the culture’s influence and legacy – but that is what the music is for.

To celebrate this milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts at the National Mall in Washington D.C, the capital of the US, on October 6 and 7.

“Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” said Public Enemy’s Chuck D in a statement.

Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years.

“This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform.

Additional acts will be announced soon.

“We are honoured to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone.

“I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” said Flavor Flav in a statement.

More in this section

European crews join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece European crews join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece
A view of the moon, observed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion India successfully lands spacecraft on Moon in historic moment
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on Haiti and Dominican Republic Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on Haiti and Dominican Republic
hiphopDigitalPlace: International
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia (Seth Wenig/AP)

Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd