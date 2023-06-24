Wagner Group chief defends ‘patriots’ amid Russian rebellion call

Wagner Group chief defends ‘patriots’ amid Russian rebellion call
Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said his fighters were patriots (AP)
Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 10:56
AP Reporters

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has denied allegations by President Vladimir Putin that he is betraying his country, and called his Wagner Group fighters “patriots”.

After the Russian leader denounced Wagner forces entering the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said: “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland.”

Mr Prigozhin said his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Mr Putin, as “we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy”.

Place: International
