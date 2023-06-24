Wagner Group chief defends ‘patriots’ amid Russian rebellion call

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has denied allegations by President Vladimir Putin that he is betraying his country, and called his Wagner Group fighters “patriots”.

After the Russian leader denounced Wagner forces entering the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said: “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland.”