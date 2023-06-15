Dublin's Parliament Street to go traffic-free on July and August weekends 

Dublin's Parliament Street will go traffic-free on July and August weekends, with "a particular focus" on encouraging families on to the street, Dublin City Council (DCC) have said.

After trials in both 2022 and 2021 received good feedback, DCC say, but a request for more "family-friendly" times.

As a result, every Saturday and Sunday from July 1 to late August, pedestrians and cyclists will be free to enjoy the street from 11am to 11pm without the presence of vehicles.

A DCC statement said: "Emergency vehicular access will be maintained at all times as the emergency services will be able to access all locations on Parliament St.

"Permanent changes to Parliament St are currently being finalised as part of the City Centre Transport Study, a draft of which will be published for public consultation in August or September."

Meanwhile, a row has broken out between an LGBTQ+ bar on the street and the DCC over the installation of bike racks.

A loading bay that had also served as an outdoor seating area at the front of Street 66 was filled with the racks earlier this week.

Great news street being pedestrianised weekends but without seating what’s the point . And a hideous bike rack outside the door . pic.twitter.com/TgFfdhxEWe — Street 66 Dublin (@st66dublin) June 14, 2023

The owners of the bar launched a petition calling for the removal of the racks on Monday which already had nearly 6,000 signatures at time of writing.

They wrote: "We applied for an outdoor furniture license at Street 66 as we had for 2 years during covid . I renewed as usual. I’ve been on to Dublin City Council since October and been fobbed off . I was told to reapply in January when we hired a company to draw out a map professionally.

"After calling for weeks I Called last Friday and told we were refused and received no reason and this morning one working day later a bike rack has been out on the loading bay outside a busy premises.

"We have had no chance to appeal . We want answers and our out door area reinstalled to help improve City Centre for our customers and visitors alike ? Please sign to help us."

Ahead of Dublin Pride next weekend, some people covered the racks in rainbow colouring.