Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

An attacker with a knife has injured several people, including children, in a town in the Alps, France’s interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said Thursday morning’s attack happened in a square in Annecy.

In a short tweet, he said police have detained the alleged attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he wrote.

We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue

An Interior Ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults have been hurt.

He said that number could change because the full details are not yet clear.

The official said he had no details about the gravity of the injuries.

Local politician Antoine Armand said in a tweet that children were targeted in a playground in an “abominable” attack.

He wrote: “We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue.”

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.