Germany’s GDP shrinks to put Europe’s biggest economy into a recession

Germany’s GDP shrinks to put Europe’s biggest economy into a recession
The German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of the year, formally putting the country into a recession, new figures show (Sean Pavone/Alamy/PA)
Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 09:07
Associated Press reporters

The German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of the year, formally putting the country into a recession, new figures show.

Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the period from January to March, data released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office shows.

The figures are a blow to the Germany government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialise.

It said GDP will grow by 0.4% – up from a 0.2% expansion predicted in late January – a forecast that may now need to be revised downwards.

Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago.

GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

Some experts question whether the figure alone is a useful indicator of economic prosperity given that it does not distinguish between types of spending.

More in this section

Some global companies stay put after finding it hard to leave Russia Some global companies stay put after finding it hard to leave Russia
Ship runs aground in Suez Canal Ship runs aground in Suez Canal
Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
EconomyDigitalPlace: International
A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying?

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd