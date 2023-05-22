Senator Tim Scott launches official bid as Republican candidate for president

The Senate’s only black Republican has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity
Senator Tim Scott launches official bid as Republican candidate for president

Senator Tim Scott who recently launched an exploratory committee for a 2024 GOP presidential bid, a step that comes just shy of making his campaign official. 

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 18:35
Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race.

His move will test whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The Senate’s only black Republican has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity.

Yet Mr Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he has cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realisation of a dream only possible in America.

He is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday at Charleston Southern University, a private Baptist college and Mr Scott’s alma mater, in his hometown of North Charleston.

Mr Scott already has scheduled TV ads to begin airing in the early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire early next week, the most significant advertising expenditure by a potential or declared candidate in the early stages of the 2024 nominating campaign.

Senator Tim Scott, delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress
Senator Tim Scott, delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress

Mr Scott tries to focus on hopeful themes and avoid divisive language to distinguish himself from the grievance-based politics favoured by those leading the GOP field, such as former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The senator refuses to frame his own life story around the country’s racial inequities. He insists that those who disagree with his views on the issue are trying to “weaponise race to divide us,” and that “the truth of my life disproves their lies”.

During a February visit to Iowa, which holds the first GOP presidential caucuses, Mr Scott spoke of a “new American sunrise” rooted in collaboration.

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” he said.

But Mr Scott has his limits. During that same trip, he railed against political correctness in much the same fashion as Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis.

If you wanted a blueprint to ruin America, you’d keep doing exactly what Joe Biden has let the far left do to our country for the past two years,” he said.

“Tell every white kid they’re oppressors. Tell black and brown kids their destiny is grievance, not greatness.” Mr Scott speaks often about his hardscrabble roots. He was raised by a single mother who worked long hours as a nurse’s assistant to provide for him and his brother after her divorce from their father.

Mr Scott, who describes himself as a lacklustre student, graduated from Charleston Southern University with a political science degree before opening an insurance business.

Read More

Biden campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win

More in this section

Missing Madeleine McCann Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments
Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election run-off from third-place candidate Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election run-off from third-place candidate
Space station welcomes visitors including Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut Space station welcomes visitors including Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut
#US ElectionsPerson: Tim Scott
A local man hauls a bicycle with humanitarian aid in front of a house which was destroyed by Russian shelling in Orihiv, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Russia alleges border incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd