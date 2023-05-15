Former NI secretary of state Peter Brooke dies aged 89

The former Northern Ireland secretary, Peter Brooke has died at the age of 89.

Mr Brooke served as Northern Ireland secretary under former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and national heritage secretary under John Major.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said he was "very sorry" to hear of Mr Brooke's death.

"Peter played a pivotal role in the emerging Northern Ireland peace process, helping pave the way for an end to violence," Mr Martin said.

"My condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has paid tribute to his predecessor.

He tweeted: “I was very sorry to learn of the passing of former NI Secretary, Lord Brooke.

"As one of my predecessors, Peter played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of the peace process. We are indebted to him for his public service working for the betterment of everyone in NI."

John Major said: “Peter Brooke was a dear friend and colleague for many years ‒ before and after our time in Parliament.

“In all he did, Peter was the first gentleman of politics, which he elevated with his calm, gentle, yet tenacious character ‒ not least with regard to his pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

“Honourable to the core, he was one of the most deep down decent people I have ever known. I was proud to call him my friend.”