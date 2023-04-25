Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander moments before touchdown

A Japanese firm has tried to land its own spacecraft on the moon – but its fate is unknown after flight controllers lost contact with it moments before the planned touchdown.

Controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander early on Wednesday morning local time.

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient as the controllers investigated what may have happened.

Contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33 feet, travelling at about 16mph.

“Everyone, please give us a few minutes to confirm,” the commentator said.

Journalist film the models of the lander and the lunar rover of Hakuto-R private lunar exploration programme prior to the livestream of the lunar landing event (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

If successful, the company, ispace, will be the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China.

An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019 but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The seven-foot lander Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

There were also items from private customers on board.

Called Hakuto – Japanese for white rabbit – the spacecraft targeted the Atlas crater in the north-eastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 50 miles across and just over a mile deep.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon after its December liftoff, beaming back photographs of Earth along the way.