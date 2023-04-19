Foo Fighters plan first album since drummer’s death

Foo Fighters plan first album since drummer’s death
Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters (Leo Correa/AP)
Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 17:30
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

The lead, driving single is Rescued, with the lyrics “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

Foo Fighters, from left to right, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett, in 2011 (PA)

The new album will be released on June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

Other titles include Hearing Voices, Show Me How, Nothing At All and Rest, the ending song.

Hawkins died on March 25 2022 during a South American tour with the rock band.

He was 50.

More in this section

Sudanese army and paramilitary rival announce fresh ceasefire Sudanese army and paramilitary rival announce fresh ceasefire
SNP finances investigation SNP treasurer steps down from role after arrest
France’s Macron heckled by crowd angry over pension reforms France’s Macron heckled by crowd angry over pension reforms
FooFightersDigitalPlace: International
Robert F Kennedy Jr (Hans Pennink/AP)

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr launches presidential campaign

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd