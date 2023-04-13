Norway expelling 15 Russian diplomats suspected of intelligence work


Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 12:56
Associated Press

Norway is expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country because they were suspected of gathering intelligence while working at the Russian embassy in Oslo, the government has said.

Foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests”.

Norway’s government said the activities of the Russians declared persona non grata were “incompatible with their diplomatic status”.

They “must leave Norway within a short time”, Ms Huitfeldt said, adding: “We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa to Norway.” 

She said that Oslo wants “normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and that Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway”.

The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond in kind to Norway’s action, Russia’s Tass and RIA Novosti news agencies reported.

A year ago, Norway expelled three Russian diplomats it identified as intelligence officers.

A man whom the Norwegian police security service alleged used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services was also arrested last year.

