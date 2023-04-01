Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
Pope Francis (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 09:49
Associated Press reporters

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old was admitted on Wednesday to the Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously.

He left the hospital three days after he was admitted.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car, waving to a group of journalists outside the hospital on Saturday morning.

The Vatican has said he will be at St Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter Sunday, April 9.

More in this section

Raila Odinga Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga to sue over ‘attempt on my life’
At least four dead as massive storm strikes multiple US states At least four dead as massive storm strikes multiple US states
First funeral held for victim of Nashville school shooting First funeral held for victim of Nashville school shooting
PopePlace: International
Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023 after receiving treatment for a bronchitis, The Vatican said. Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday after his public general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

‘I’m still alive’, quips Pope Francis as he leaves hospital

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd