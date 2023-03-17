ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:49
Associated Press reporters

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

Ahead of the ICC’s announcement China said President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Noel Celis/Pool Photos via AP/PA)

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

On Thursday, a UN-backed inquiry cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among potential issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The sweeping investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a “filtration” system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

But on Friday, the ICC put the face of Mr Putin on the child abduction allegations.

More in this section

Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application
Spain facing year of heatwaves and wildfires as it enters long-term drought Spain facing year of heatwaves and wildfires as it enters long-term drought
Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push
UkrainePlace: International
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)</p>

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd