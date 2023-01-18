Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs worldwide

Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs worldwide
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to ‘macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities’ (Thibault Camus/AP)
Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 14:58
Associated Press reporters

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities”.

The technology giant said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has notified employees of the layoffs, some of which take effect immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas

Microsoft chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella said the job cuts represent “less than 5% of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today”.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

