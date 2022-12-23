‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested.

ALERTE - Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, with people warned to stay away.