‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’
Stock image. Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said (Tim Ring/Alamy/PA)
Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:15
Angela Charlton, Associated Press

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, with people warned to stay away.

<p>Police have taped off the area in the French capital, with people warned to stay away. File picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler</p>

Man arrested after shooting in Paris leaves two dead and four injured

