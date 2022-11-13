Deaths reported after explosion on busy Istanbul avenue

People have been killed and injured in an explosion on a popular pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, a senior official has said.
Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion happened at about 4.20pm (1.20pm GMT) on Sunday and that there had been deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion in Istiklal Avenue was not clear.
A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the thoroughfare closed down.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants.
Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the so-called Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.