EasyJet to launch dating app for passengers to find love in the sky

The airline has become the first in the world to launch a dating app
EasyJet is to become the first ever airline to launch an online dating app. 

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 13:44
Eimer McAuley

EasyJet is to become the first airline to launch a dating app for passengers who are looking to find love in transit. 

The dating app will allow passengers to meet up at their departure gate, or even in the sky. 

It is slated to be called 'easyWoo', and will require passengers to build a profile with their details filled out before they can get matching. 

The budget carrier is hoping that the app will be able to compete with the current apps on the market, such as Bumble, Tinder and Hinge. 

There have previously been apps for pilots and crew who work in airports, but this is the first one for passengers. 

