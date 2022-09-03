Solo sailor rescued by Youghal RNLI

A sailor whose boat capsized has been rescued from the sea off Youghal.

The 12-ft sailing dingy capsized in the water south of the ferry point in Youghal harbour at around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon.

The Youghal RNLI Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised when a man was seen in the water near the vessel.

The man was trying to upturn the boat but was not able to do so. When the lifeboat crew arrived at the scene, they assisted the man and managed to upright the vessel. When the man was back on board the vessel, he was checked for any medical issues arising from the incident but was found to be safe and well.

According to the Youghal RNLI, conditions at sea were calm at the time, with a mild southwesterly wind and a falling tide.

The vessel was towed into the ferry point in Youghal harbour by the lifeboat crew. The sailor was then handed over to the care of the local Coast Guard.

Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority John Herne said: “The water is terribly cold at this time of year, so be prepared if you are engaging in water related activity and wear the appropriate clothing and a personal flotation device. Also, it is vital to have a means of communication for calling for help should something go wrong.’’