Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive
The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 22:30
Dee-Ann Durbin, Associated Press

Starbucks has named Laxman Narasimhan as its new chief executive.

The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where the firm is based.

He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim chief executive Howard Schultz through until April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.

Mr Schultz said Mr Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.

As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities

“As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities,” Mr Schultz said in a statement.

Mr Narasimhan was most recently chief executive of Dettol-to-Vanish firm Reckitt, a UK-based consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company.

Reckitt had announced Mr Narasimhan’s surprise departure earlier on Thursday.

Prior to that, Mr Narasimhan held various leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer.

He also served as chief executive of the company’s Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

Mr Narasimhan has also served as a senior partner at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co, where he focused on its consumer, retail and technology practices in the US, Asia and India.

Mr Schultz, a long-time CEO who helped shape Starbucks after buying it in 1987, came out of retirement and assumed the interim CEO job in March after the company’s former chief executive, Kevin Johnson, announced his retirement.

Mr Schultz also returned to the company’s board, and will remain there even after Mr Narasimhan takes over.

233 Number of US Starbucks stores that have voted to unionise since late last year

Mr Schultz said he had not planned to return, but wanted to help reshape the company after the pandemic, which upended Starbucks’ coffee shops and sped changes including a heavier mix of drive-thru orders.

Mr Narasimhan takes over a company with significant strengths.

Starbucks reported record demand in the April-June period as strong US sales made up for continuing closures in China, the company’s second-largest market.

But Starbucks also has challenges.

Mr Schultz has been working on a plan to remake store layouts, upgrade equipment and bolster employees, who came out of the pandemic feeling harassed and underappreciated.

Starbucks announced a one billion dollar (£866 million) investment in employee wages and benefits last autumn and added 200 million dollars (£173 million) more for pay, worker training and other benefits in May.

Still, the company faces an unprecedented unionisation effort, which it opposes.

At least 233 US Starbucks stores have voted to unionise since late last year.

More in this section

Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship
Russia Putin Gorbachev Putin pays tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral
Close-up of person touching hand of senior woman. Home assistance concept. Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver a New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
StarbucksDigitalPlace: International
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)

Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices