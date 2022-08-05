Three more ships carrying grain depart Ukrainian ports

Three more ships carrying grain depart Ukrainian ports

The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn sails from the port in Odesa (AP)

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 08:08
AP Reporters

Three more ships carrying grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are heading to Turkey for inspection, defence officials said.

The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tonnes of corn.

The departure of the ships comes after the first grain ship since the start of the war left Ukraine earlier this week.

It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection on Wednesday in Istanbul before heading on to Lebanon.

Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating a sharp rise of food prices and raising fears of a global hunger crisis.

Major fire damage fills the interior at the Mountain B pub in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province (AP)

Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13

