Gardaí in Dublin search for missing teen

Have you seen Callum Haverty?
Callum Haverty is missing since Thursday evening. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 21:33
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have appealed for information on a teenager missing from his home in Dublin since Thursday. 

16-year-old Callum Haverty went missing from his home on the South Circular Road, Dublin 8 yesterday evening.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height and of a slim build. 

He has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

When he was last seen, Callum was wearing a red puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts should contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

