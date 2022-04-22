Gardaí investigating Limerick death make two arrests 

On April 15, a man in his late 30s was fatally assaulted on Parnell St.
Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 14:49

Two men have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Limerick.

On April 15, a man was fatally assaulted on Parnell St.

A man had been discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

Gardaí said today that two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The men, aged in their mid-30s and late 30s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road Garda station and Henry Street Garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

