Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 16:49
AP Reporters

A video journalist for Fox News has been killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter was struck by incoming fire, the US network said.

Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to the broadcaster’s employees.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in the memo.

Reporter Benjamin Hall has been in hospital since Monday, when the two men’s vehicle was hit in Horenka, the network said.

Mr Zakrzewski, who was based in London, was the second journalist to be killed in Ukraine in two days.

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Ms Scott said of Mr Zakrzewski: “His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field – from photographer to engineer to editor to producer – and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

Last year, Mr Zakrzewski played a key role in getting Fox’s freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, Ms Scott said.

Mr Zakrzewski was given an “unsung hero” award at an annual employee event.

He had been working in Ukraine since last month.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Ms Scott said.

In Washington on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, thanked reporters who are on the ground in Ukraine.

She said at the National Press Club that “risking their lives to tell the world the truth” is something that Ukraine and the world desperately needs.

More in this section

Sri Lanka Protest Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis
France Eiffel Tower Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna
Russia Ukraine War European leaders to visit Ukrainian capital as Russian barrage continues
RussiaPhotographerPlace: International
Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link (AP)

Russian prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent Navalny

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices