Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean destruction of democratic state

Boris Johnson has told world leaders that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”, as he called for unity among the West in reacting to any attack.
The British prime minister said intelligence shows a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv looks “increasingly likely”, as he vowed to block money linked to the Kremlin from being laundered through the City of London.
He told the Munich Security Conference: “If Ukraine is invaded, and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state – a country that has been free for a generation with a proud history of elections.”
He was speaking as world leaders are convening in Bavaria on Saturday as fears grow that instability in Russian separatist-held areas of Ukraine could spark an invasion by Moscow forces.
US president Joe Biden said on Friday he is now “convinced” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and assault the capital, Kyiv.
After weeks of saying the US was not sure if Mr Putin had made the final decision, Mr Biden said that his judgment had changed, citing American intelligence.
“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” the US leader said.
“We have reason to believe that.”
It comes as a separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has ordered a full military mobilisation amid a spike in violence in the war-torn region that the West fears could be used as a pretext for invasion by Russia.
