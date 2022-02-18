Watch: Storm Eunice plays havoc as pilot struggles to land plane

The video, captured from Heathrow Airport, shows just how powerful the wind as a pilot attempts to land a plane.
Watch: Storm Eunice plays havoc as pilot struggles to land plane

The video shows the plane being held up in the wind and swaying as it attempts to touch down. File picture: PA Wire

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 12:11

Storm Eunice has brought strong winds across Ireland and Britain, playing havoc with transport links.

One video, captured from Heathrow Airport, shows just how powerful the wind is as a pilot attempts to land a plane.

The video shows the plane being held up in the wind and swaying as it attempts to touch down.

 

The airport has seen at least 65 flights – both departures and arrivals – cancelled with a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.

British Airways said restrictions on the number of aircraft that can take-off and land at the airport are causing “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.

In Ireland, Storm Eunice has left up to 80,000 homes without power and fallen trees have been reported in many parts.

Read More

How did Storm Eunice get its name?

More in this section

Russia Putin Russia to stage massive nuclear exercise amid Ukraine stand-off
Pakistan TV Producer Killed TV producer shot dead by thieves in Karachi
Germany has passed Omicron peak, says health minister Germany has passed Omicron peak, says health minister
#Weather
The six countries were announced at the EU-African Union summit in Brussels (PA)

Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices