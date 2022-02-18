Watch: Storm Eunice plays havoc as pilot struggles to land plane

Storm Eunice has brought strong winds across Ireland and Britain, playing havoc with transport links.

One video, captured from Heathrow Airport, shows just how powerful the wind is as a pilot attempts to land a plane.

The video shows the plane being held up in the wind and swaying as it attempts to touch down.

Pilots have been struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.



Video courtesy of @BigJetTVLIVE who have a live stream from the airport since this morning, showing planes landing.

The airport has seen at least 65 flights – both departures and arrivals – cancelled with a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.

British Airways said restrictions on the number of aircraft that can take-off and land at the airport are causing “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.

In Ireland, Storm Eunice has left up to 80,000 homes without power and fallen trees have been reported in many parts.