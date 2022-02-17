Passenger plane draws ‘relax’ with flight path near Ukrainian border

The aircraft’s flight path drew the word ‘relax’ (Flightradar24.com/PA)

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 17:42
Henry Jones, PA

A passenger plane has written “relax” with its flight path near Ukraine’s border.

Amid heightened tensions with Russia, an Air Moldova plane drew an 80-mile wide version of the word using its flight path on Thursday afternoon, data courtesy of Flightradar24.com showed.

At times, the flight was just 25 miles from the border with Ukraine (Flightradar24.com/PA)

The plane, a 23-year-old Airbus A321 using “Relax” as its call sign, departed from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, for a one-hour 40-minute flight before landing back at the same airport.

It flew at an altitude of 10,000 feet, at times just 25 miles from the country’s border with Ukraine.

Over 30,000 users were tracking the flight at one point, according to Flightradar24.com.

The PA news agency has contacted Air Moldova for comment but it had not responded at the time of publication.

Biden: 'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine within days

