EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine crisis and push diplomacy

EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine crisis and push diplomacy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Francois Walschaerts, Pool Photo via AP)
Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 13:33
Associated Press reporters

European Union leader held a short summit meeting on Thursday to assess the chances of diplomacy to unlock the standoff over Ukraine and discuss sanctions in case Russia invades its neighbour.

The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting which brought the 27 EU leaders to Brussels.

The meeting was not expected to go into deep detail of what sanctions should be used and how those measures would hit the economies of the member states, officials said.

“Diplomacy has not yet spoken its last word. That is good and we have still hope that peace will prevail,” said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU has joined the United Kingdom and the United States in insisting that Russia would be hit with massive sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Before heading into the summit, Ms von der Leyen joined calls for Russia to physically provide proof its troops are moving away from confrontation near the Ukraine border.

“Now we hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops, but we have not seen any signs so far of de-escalation on the ground,” she said.

“To the contrary, we see that the build-up continues. Therefore, now we need deeds to trust the words we have heard. We will not let our guard down.”

The main aim of the meeting was to make sure that even if potential sanctions hurt some member nations more than others, they would not affect the unity of the bloc.

More in this section

Spain-Fishing Boat Sinks Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel
Boris Johnson tour of UK Half of British people think Boris Johnson has performed badly as PM, poll finds
Ukraine Tensions Unity Day Nato: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
UkraineEUPlace: International
Airbus booked a record profit of 4.2 billion euros last year (Suhaimi Abdullah/AP)

Record profit for Airbus after two years of pandemic losses

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices