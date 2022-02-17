Girl missing for two years found under staircase in New York

Two years after she went missing, a six-year-old girl has been found alive and in good health in a makeshift room underneath a staircase in a house in New York state, according to police who said they suspected she was abducted by her biological non-custodial parents.

Officers found the girl, Paislee Shultis, on Monday in a house in the town of Saugerties, two years after she went missing from Spencer, New York, about 290 km to the west, the Saugerties Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.