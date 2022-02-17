Russia accused by US of adding 7,000 more troops to Ukraine border

Russia accused by US of adding 7,000 more troops to Ukraine border
Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border in recent days, contrary to claims by President Vladimir Putin that troops would be pulled back from the region, a senior US administration official has claimed (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 00:30
Associated Press Reporter

Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border in recent days, contrary to claims by President Vladimir Putin that troops would be pulled back from the region, a senior US administration official has claimed.

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, according to Western estimates.

Moscow denies it has any plans to invade, and this week announced a pullback of some forces and weapons. While details are scarce and the withdrawal is only partial, the Russian statements have lowered the political temperature following weeks of escalating tensions.

As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

But according to the US official said there has been a marked increase in false claims by Russians, including reports of unmarked graves of civilians allegedly killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, statements that the US and Ukraine are developing biological or chemical weapons, and claims the West is funnelling in guerrillas.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly about sensitive operations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide underlying evidence.

It comes as US Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Germany on Thursday to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

More in this section

Stephen Bear court case Reality TV star Stephen Bear admits breaching bail conditions
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade
Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut – study Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut – study
UkrainePlace: International
Carla Simon (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Catalan family drama Alcarras wins Berlin’s Golden Bear award

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices