Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire from partygate police
Boris Johnson receives his legal questionnaire from police (Daniel Leal/PA)
Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 22:04
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the British Prime Minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will “respond as required”.

The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”

