White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

(Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 19:23
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US still did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but that all the elements are now in place for a rapid incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato.

It also wants Nato to refrain from deploying weapons there and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Ukraine Tensions

