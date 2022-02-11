White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US still did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but that all the elements are now in place for a rapid incursion.

Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato.

It also wants Nato to refrain from deploying weapons there and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Speaking from the White House, Mr Sullivan said: “We continue to see signs of Russian escalation including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border.

“As we’ve said before, we are in the window of when an invasion begins at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it.

“I will not comment on the details of our intelligence information but I do want to be clear it could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after the Olympics.

“Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours. We obviously cannot predict the future, we don’t know exactly what is going to happen, but the risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that this is prudent.”

Earlier, US president Joe Biden issued another warning for any American citizens currently in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders - including Mr Biden - that he fears for the security of Europe, according to Downing Street.

After a virtual call, a No 10 spokesman said Mr Johnson "told the group that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstance"s.

“He impressed the need for Nato allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister added that President Putin had to understand that there would be severe penalties that would be extremely damaging to Russia’s economy, and that Allies needed to continue with efforts to reinforce and support the Eastern frontiers of Nato.

“He urged the leaders to work together to deliver economic and defensive support to Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed that if President Putin deescalated, there was another way forward, and they pledged to redouble diplomatic efforts in the coming days.”

British nationals have also been told to leave Ukraine immediately.

The British Foreign Office updated its advice on Friday evening to tell UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice.

“We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available.”