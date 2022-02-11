UN labour agency cites concerns about China’s Xinjiang region

A child stands near a large screen showing photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping near a car park in Kashgar in western China’s Xinjiang region (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 11:22
Jamey Keaten, Associated Press

The work conditions of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region have been highlighted in an annual report from the United Nations labour agency.

It noted signs of “coercive measures” depriving workers of free choice in selection jobs and called on Beijing to give more information about how it is respecting their rights.

The report, from an International Labour Organisation committee of experts tasked with helping countries uphold their international commitments, emphasised the labour rights aspect of China’s policies in Xinjiang.

Advocacy groups and Western governments, among others, have voiced human rights concerns over the treatment of the region’s Muslims.

The 870-page report also chronicles an array of concerns about scores of countries that, in effect, were urged to improve workplace and job conditions.

The 20-member committee cited the Chinese government’s defence, given in a different report, of what it calls vocational training centres in Xinjiang.

Beijing says the centres are intended to help improve economic conditions and defuse extremist violence in the region.

“The committee takes due note of the view expressed in the government’s report that ‘some forces recklessly sensationalise the so-called “forced labour” issue in Xinjiang on various occasions,’ adding that this is ‘nothing but a downright lie, a dirty trick with ulterior motives,’” the document says.

Uyghurs during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, in April 2021 (PA)

“The committee is bound to observe, however, that the employment situation of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China provides numerous indications of coercive measures, many of which arise from regulatory and policy documents.”

The experts say “various indicators” pointed to the relocation of workers under security escort, the strict surveillance and “retention” of workers, and “the threat of internment in vocational education and training centres if workers do not accept ‘government administration.’”

The committee called on China’s government to provide more information about how its policies support “freely chosen employment” and prevents forced labour, and to provide information about the types of courses Uyghurs attend at the training centres, and the number of participants.

A spokesman for the Chinese diplomatic mission in Geneva, where the UN agency is based, did not immediately respond to an email and voice message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The United States, which has repeatedly decried the conditions faced by Uyghurs, quickly responded to Friday’s report.

The State Department issued a statement “to reiterate our call for the (People’s Republic of China) to end its genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” as well as its use of “forced labour”.

