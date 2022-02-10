'Things could go crazy quickly': Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to leave

US president Joe Biden has issued a warning for any American citizens currently in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

Speaking during an interview with NBC News, Mr Biden told Lester Holt "things could go crazy quickly" as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms.

"American citizens should leave now," the US president said.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.”

Earlier, the US state department issued an advisory saying that they would not be able to evacuate US citizens in the event of Russian military action in the country and warned that regular consulate service would be "severely impacted".

Joe Biden said that Russian president Vladimir Putin is "smart enough not to do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens". Picture: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Mr Biden echoed this response saying he would not send US troops into Ukraine to rescue American citizens attempting to flee.

"That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another," he said.

"We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been," he added.

According to NBC News, US intelligence says the Russian military could launch a full-scale invasion, with tanks that could potentially reach Kyiv, the capital, within 48 hours.

However, Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but the Nato alliance is alarmed by the build-up of more than 100,000 troops on the borders with its neighbour.

Mr Biden added that Russian president Vladimir Putin is "smart enough not to do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens".

Meanwhile, British prime minister Boris Johnson said Mr Putin must not be allowed to “bully” eastern Europe, and warned the continent faced its biggest security crisis in decades.

Mr Johnson indicated further military support could be offered to Ukraine if Russia invades but made clear that Britain could not intervene militarily if Ukraine was attacked.

The UK has already supplied 2,000 anti-tank missiles, body armour, helmets and combat boots to Ukraine and Mr Johnson indicated he could go further.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Picture: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

Britain also put 1,000 troops on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in the east if the current Russian military build-up leads to war.

Speaking in Moscow, the UK's foreign secretary Liz Truss called for Russia to pull its troops back from the border to ease tensions.

“There is no doubt that the stationing of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border is directly put in place to threaten Ukraine,” she said.

Rejecting Ms Truss’s call for forces to pull back, he Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Lavrov said: “The demands to remove the Russian troops from the Russian territory cause regret. We don’t want to threaten anyone. It’s us who are facing threats.”

But he indicated force levels would fall once military exercises had been completed, at which point “the West will likely claim that it has forced Russia to de-escalate”.

- additional reporting from Press Association