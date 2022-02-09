Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz

"It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.”
Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is being investigated by police over party claims (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 12:37
Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Scotland Yard is facing calls to investigate another event in No 10 for breaches of Covid rules after a picture emerged appearing to show Boris Johnson near a bottle of sparkling wine.

The Mirror published a photo showing the Prime Minister and staff – one wearing tinsel – near the open bottle during a Christmas quiz during coronavirus restrictions.

The event on December 15 2020 is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

Shadow minister Fabian Hamilton challenged Mr Johnson over the image published during Prime Minister’s questions.

The Labour MP said: “In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15, 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.

It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.”

He added: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”

Mr Johnson responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”

Read More

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

More in this section

Landmark experiment moves fusion energy ‘huge’ step closer with record results Landmark experiment moves fusion energy ‘huge’ step closer with record results
Japan Earns Honda Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages
Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch
JohnsonPlace: UK
Prime Minister's Questions

Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices