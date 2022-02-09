Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws

Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 12:33
David Hughes and Jane Kirby, PA

Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

The British Prime Minister said he would present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

And he indicated that as long as the data remained positive, the legal duty to self-isolate would be lifted a month earlier than planned.

At Prime Minister’s Questions he said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

More in this section

Japan Earns Honda Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages
Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch
Indonesia Crocodile Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years
CoronavirusPlace: UK
<p>A landmark experiment moves fusion energy a ‘huge’ step closer, experts say (EUROfusion/PA)</p>

Landmark experiment moves fusion energy ‘huge’ step closer with record results

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices