Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages

Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages
Honda has said its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 07:19
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips.

The Japanese car giant reported a profit for the three months to December of 192.9 billion yen (£1.1 billion), down from 284 billion yen (£1.8 billion) the year before.

The Tokyo-based company said quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen (£23.6 billion).

Like the rest of the world’s car makers, Honda’s manufacturing has also been affected by delays due to coronavirus restrictions. Japan’s top car company, Toyota, reported a similar drop in profit.

Honda said it expects the challenges to persist.

Rising material costs are also a problem, but the company said cost-cutting efforts have allowed it to raise its profit projection.

It raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 670 billion yen (£4.3 billion) from an earlier projection of 555 billion yen (£3.6 billion), an improvement from the 657 billion (£4.2 billion) profit earned in the previous fiscal year.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Canada Protest Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada and US
Colombia Mudslide Mudslide kills at least 14 people in Colombia
War of the wags Messages in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case revealed
HondaDigitalPlace: International
Toyota’s profit for the fiscal third quarter slipped nearly 6% (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices