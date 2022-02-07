Keir Starmer led into police car after being surrounded by protesters

Two people have been arrested after clashes between protestors and London police as officers escorted Labour party leader Keir Starmer to safety.
According to reports Mr Starmer was not in any danger from the anti-vaccine protesters who surrounded him.
Some of the protesters confronting the Labour party leader were shouting “traitor” at him, and one seemed to mention the Jimmy Savile smear raised by Boris Johnson in the Commons last week.
A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, February 7, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.
“A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer.
“They have been taken into custody.”
Tory MP Julian Smith tweeted: “What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling.
"It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full.”