GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

The crowdfunding site GoFundMe has said it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting Covid-19 measures in the Canadian capital.

It comes as Ontario’s Conservative premier called for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa on Friday.

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly moved 150 officers to the parts of the capital most affected but he gave no indication when the days-old protest would end, saying police expected it to ramp up again this weekend, when protests are also planned in Toronto and Quebec City.

GoFundMe said it cut off funding for the organisers, because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity. It had already suspended the fundraising effort, which had raised about 10 million Canadian dollars (£5.8 million).

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“No further funds will be directly distributed.”

The protest organisers are also facing a class action lawsuit over the continuous horn noise, filed on behalf of residents.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

A truck convoy of anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at a busy US border crossing (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP)

Police estimate about 250 remained, but deputy police chief Steve Bell said they expected 300 to 400 more trucks this weekend and more than 1,000 protesters on foot. He said up to 1,000 counter-protesters were expected as well.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former US President Donald Trump and the opposition federal Conservative party in Canada, but two federal Conservative party lawmakers broke with the party and said the protest needed to end.

The Conservative party ousted its moderate party leader this week and the interim leader has voiced support for the protesters.