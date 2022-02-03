Two more key advisers quit Downing Street as pressure on Johnson increases

Two more key advisers quit Downing Street as pressure on Johnson increases
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has seen a number of high-profile exits from his top team (Jason Cairnduff/PA)
Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 20:19
Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

Boris Johnson’s inner circle has been rocked by a host of resignations after four senior aides quit Downing Street on the same day.

Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds are the latest to have their exit confirmed on a day of turmoil for the embattled British prime minister.

They follow director of communications Jack Doyle in resigning on Thursday, along with Munira Mirza, one of Mr Johnson's most loyal and longstanding advisers who walked out over his use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Keir Starmer.

A UK government spokeswoman said: “Dan Rosenfield offered his resignation to the Prime Minister earlier today, which has been accepted.

“Martin Reynolds also informed the Prime Minister of his intention to stand down from his role as Principal Private Secretary and the Prime Minister has agreed to this.

“He has thanked them both for their significant contribution to government and No 10, including work on the pandemic response and economic recovery.

“They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway.

Mr Reynolds will return to the Foreign Office, officials said.

More in this section

Belgium NATO Russia Ukraine Nato says Russian build-up in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
Winter Weather Illinois Winter storm moves across US
Serbia Djokovic Novak Djokovic describes his Australia visa ordeal as 'unfortunate'
JohnsonPlace: UK
Rescue workers dig in a hill as they attempt to reach the five-year-old boy (AP)

Moroccan rescuers dig down to save boy trapped in well

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices