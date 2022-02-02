CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with co-worker

CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with co-worker
Jeff Zucker (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)
Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 16:47
Associated Press reporters

CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned abruptly following nine years at the media company after acknowledging having a relationship with a co-worker.

He said he had failed to disclose the consensual relationship after the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Mr Zucker said he wished his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute”.

He was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019, and has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Mr Zucker oversees all WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

At CNN, that includes the US television network CNN International, HLN and CNN’s digital properties.

His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

More in this section

Groundhog Day Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Ukraine The Resistance US ‘could reach deal with Russia’ to ease tensions over missiles in Europe
Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message
ZuckerPlace: International
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Biden sends troops to Poland, Germany and Romania as Russia tensions rise

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices